Nissan Qashqai receives new 1.3 litre engine
8 October 2018 17:23:21
Renault-Nissan Alliance and Daimler developed a new petrol engine, with 1.3 litre capacity and enough power to satisfy current customers. Nissan is one of the first brand to benefit from the introduction fo this new engine. It will be available on the Nissan Qashqai, Europe’s best-selling crossover.
The new engine – which is available in 140 PS and 160 PS outputs – delivers reduced fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions.
The engine is making its Nissan debut in the Qashqai. It is available linked to a six-speed manual transmission and an all-new seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), both of which are front-wheel drive. It’s the first time a DCT has appeared in a volume Nissan model.
There are three versions of the new 1.3-litre engine – a 140 PS six-speed manual, a 160 PS six-speed manual and a 160 PS seven-speed DCT. Torque figures are 240 Nm for the low output, 260 Nm for the high output manual and 270 Nm for the DCT.
This enhanced petrol powertrain line-up sets a new standard for drivability in the Qashqai. Customers will notice improved response and acceleration through more power and torque, smoother and more linear power delivery, and a quieter driving experience. Service intervals are also extended.
In the Qashqai, the three new 1.3-litre powertrains directly replace three older ones – the 1.2-litre 115 PS manual and CVT, and the 1.6-litre 163 PS manual. All the new powertrains are compliant with the latest Euro 6d-Temp emissions standard.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept unveiled

Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept

Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept

Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, record sales in 2017

Volkswagen is the biggest car group in Europe and that is also thanks to its commercial fleet success. In the 2017 fiscal year Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft

Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender

Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup

A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
This is the 2018 Ultimate drag race. And it is insane

The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...
