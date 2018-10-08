Home » News » Nissan » Nissan Qashqai receives new 1.3 litre engine

Nissan Qashqai receives new 1.3 litre engine

8 October 2018 17:23:21

Renault-Nissan Alliance and Daimler developed a new petrol engine, with 1.3 litre capacity and enough power to satisfy current customers. Nissan is one of the first brand to benefit from the introduction fo this new engine. It will be available on the Nissan Qashqai, Europe’s best-selling crossover.

The new engine – which is available in 140 PS and 160 PS outputs – delivers reduced fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions.

The engine is making its Nissan debut in the Qashqai. It is available linked to a six-speed manual transmission and an all-new seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), both of which are front-wheel drive. It’s the first time a DCT has appeared in a volume Nissan model.

There are three versions of the new 1.3-litre engine – a 140 PS six-speed manual, a 160 PS six-speed manual and a 160 PS seven-speed DCT. Torque figures are 240 Nm for the low output, 260 Nm for the high output manual and 270 Nm for the DCT.
Nissan Qashqai receives new 1.3 litre engine
Nissan Qashqai receives new 1.3 litre engine Photos

This enhanced petrol powertrain line-up sets a new standard for drivability in the Qashqai. Customers will notice improved response and acceleration through more power and torque, smoother and more linear power delivery, and a quieter driving experience. Service intervals are also extended.

In the Qashqai, the three new 1.3-litre powertrains directly replace three older ones – the 1.2-litre 115 PS manual and CVT, and the 1.6-litre 163 PS manual. All the new powertrains are compliant with the latest Euro 6d-Temp emissions standard.




Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles

Nissan Qashqai receives new 1.3 litre engine Photos (1 photos)
  • Nissan Qashqai receives new 1.3 litre engine

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Nissan Connect infotainment system launched on Qashqai

    Nissan Connect infotainment system launched on Qashqai

  2. Jeep Renegade PHEV to be produced at Melfi

    Jeep Renegade PHEV to be produced at Melfi

  3. Nissan Qashqai receives new 1.3 litre engine

    Nissan Qashqai receives new 1.3 litre engine

  4.  
  5. Kia e-Niro officially launched

    Kia e-Niro officially launched

  6. BMW 8 Series won't have a V12 version

    BMW 8 Series won't have a V12 version

  7. Volkswagen T-Cross - first video with the interior

    Volkswagen T-Cross - first video with the interior

Related Specs

  1. 1998 Nissan R390 GT1

    Engine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 410.1 kw / 549.9 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 637.2 nm / 470.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  2. 1991 Nissan R91CP

    Engine: VRH35Z V8, Power: 596.6 kw / 800 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 784 nm / 578.2 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  3. 1984 Nissan 300ZX

    Engine: V6, Power: 165.5 kw / 221.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 268.5 nm / 198.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  4. 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo

    Engine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  5. 2002 Nissan 350Z

    Engine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept unveiledNissan Navara Dark Sky Concept unveiled
Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...

Custom Cars

2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...

Future Cars

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC conceptMercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...

Market News

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, record sales in 2017Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, record sales in 2017
Volkswagen is the biggest car group in Europe and that is also thanks to its commercial fleet success. In the 2017 fiscal year Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen announces partnership with MicrosoftVolkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...

Various News

Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extenderMazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...

Motorsports

BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing CupBMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...

Videos

This is the 2018 Ultimate drag race. And it is insaneThis is the 2018 Ultimate drag race. And it is insane
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...
Copyright CarSession.com