Nissan Qashqai receives new 1.3 litre engine

Renault-Nissan Alliance and Daimler developed a new petrol engine, with 1.3 litre capacity and enough power to satisfy current customers. Nissan is one of the first brand to benefit from the introduction fo this new engine. It will be available on the Nissan Qashqai, Europe’s best-selling crossover.





The new engine – which is available in 140 PS and 160 PS outputs – delivers reduced fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions.





The engine is making its Nissan debut in the Qashqai. It is available linked to a six-speed manual transmission and an all-new seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), both of which are front-wheel drive. It’s the first time a DCT has appeared in a volume Nissan model.





There are three versions of the new 1.3-litre engine – a 140 PS six-speed manual, a 160 PS six-speed manual and a 160 PS seven-speed DCT. Torque figures are 240 Nm for the low output, 260 Nm for the high output manual and 270 Nm for the DCT.





This enhanced petrol powertrain line-up sets a new standard for drivability in the Qashqai. Customers will notice improved response and acceleration through more power and torque, smoother and more linear power delivery, and a quieter driving experience. Service intervals are also extended.





In the Qashqai, the three new 1.3-litre powertrains directly replace three older ones – the 1.2-litre 115 PS manual and CVT, and the 1.6-litre 163 PS manual. All the new powertrains are compliant with the latest Euro 6d-Temp emissions standard.

















