Nissan Qashqai receives improved 1.5 litre diesel
19 September 2018 17:53:40
Nissan Qashqai is one of the most popular compact crossovers in the world. To further establish its leading position, Nissan is updating the range with an improved diesel engine, aligned to the most stringent emission rules.
The 1.5-litre diesel engine offers drivers 115 PS, a 5 PS increase in power over the 110 PS of the previous generation. Torque remains the same at 260 Nm, though the engine now features an all-new overboost function. This delivers an extra 5 PS and 25 Nm of torque for up to 15 seconds of driving.
Also new is Selective Catalytic Reduction technology using AdBlue to reduce oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions. This technology allows the engine to meet the latest Euro 6d-Temp emissions standard while preserving efficiency and performance.
More than 90% of the engine’s components have been modified to deliver these improvements, including the oil cooler module, oil filter, dual mass flywheel, vacuum pump and high-pressure fuel pump.
