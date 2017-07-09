Nissan Qashqai enters production in UK
9 July 2017 14:14:22
Last year, Great Britain decided to get out of EU and a few rumors regarding auto industry have appeared. There were a few discussions with the Guverment and now all is clear. As that being said, the guys from Nissan have put the new Nissan Qashqai into the production line at the Sunderland facility.
As you already know, Nissan Qashqai is Europe's best-selling crossover and now it has an updated version. The enhancements include a completely revised front end, including the latest Nissan ‘V-motion’ grille. The headlamps have been revised with a new version of the ‘boomerang’ Daytime Running Light signature. The addition of adaptive front lighting improves night-time safety.
In the cabin there are higher-quality materials and advanced technology. Intelligent Emergency Braking is being upgraded with Pedestrian Recognition. Rear Cross Traffic Alert, to mitigate the risk of low-speed impacts when reversing out of a parking space, is now available on Qashqai for the first time.
