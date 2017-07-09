Home » News » Nissan » Nissan Qashqai enters production in UK

Nissan Qashqai enters production in UK

9 July 2017 14:14:22

Last year, Great Britain decided to get out of EU and a few rumors regarding auto industry have appeared. There were a few discussions with the Guverment and now all is clear. As that being said, the guys from Nissan have put the new Nissan Qashqai into the production line at the Sunderland facility. 

Nissan Qashqai enters production in UK
As you already know, Nissan Qashqai is Europe's best-selling crossover and now it has an updated version. The enhancements include a completely revised front end, including the latest Nissan ‘V-motion’ grille. The headlamps have been revised with a new version of the ‘boomerang’ Daytime Running Light signature. The addition of adaptive front lighting improves night-time safety.

In the cabin there are higher-quality materials and advanced technology. Intelligent Emergency Braking is being upgraded with Pedestrian Recognition. Rear Cross Traffic Alert, to mitigate the risk of low-speed impacts when reversing out of a parking space, is now available on Qashqai for the first time. 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Nissan, Various News

Source: Nissan

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. First Tesla Model 3 example is out

    First Tesla Model 3 example is out

  2. Nissan Qashqai enters production in UK

    Nissan Qashqai enters production in UK

  3. Volvo XC60 cameras used to create photo exhibition

    Volvo XC60 cameras used to create photo exhibition

  4.  
  5. 2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing

    2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing

  6. Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe

    Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe

  7. BMW 6-Series GT receives M Performance package

    BMW 6-Series GT receives M Performance package

Related Specs

  1. 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo

    Engine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  2. 1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GT

    Engine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm

  3. 1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTR

    Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  4. 1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-R

    Engine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  5. 1998 Nissan Skyline Autech GT-R

    Engine: Twin Turbo Inline-6, Power: 205.8 kw / 276.0 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 271 nm / 199.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

New Vehicles

This is the new 2018 BMW X3This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Best May in the history of SkodaBest May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...

Gadgets

Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous carsVolvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...

Various News

Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tiresBugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...

Motorsports

This is the new BMW M4 GT4This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com