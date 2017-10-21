Nissan ProPILLOT available on the new Rogue in the US

Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, will be available on the company's bestseller, the Rogue compact SUV.





ProPILOT Assist is the foundation for the autonomous vehicles of the future, helping drivers maintain lane control, navigate stop-and-go traffic, maintain a set vehicle speed and maintain a set distance to the vehicle ahead – all with a simple two-button operation.





ProPILOT Assist is available on the 2018 Rogue SL grade as part of the Platinum Package, with an expected starting price1 under $35,000 when it hits dealer lots later this month.





Following Rogue, ProPILOT Assist will next launch on the Nissan LEAF in January 2018. Nissan has plans to extend the technology to more models in the U.S., Europe, Japan and China – with 10 models to be launched by 2020 by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the world's largest automotive manufacturer.









Tags: nissan, nissan propilot, nissan autonomous cars, nissan rogue, new nissan rogue

Posted in Nissan, Gadgets