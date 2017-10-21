Nissan ProPILLOT available on the new Rogue in the US
21 October 2017 11:26:24
Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, will be available on the company's bestseller, the Rogue compact SUV.
ProPILOT Assist is the foundation for the autonomous vehicles of the future, helping drivers maintain lane control, navigate stop-and-go traffic, maintain a set vehicle speed and maintain a set distance to the vehicle ahead – all with a simple two-button operation.
ProPILOT Assist is available on the 2018 Rogue SL grade as part of the Platinum Package, with an expected starting price1 under $35,000 when it hits dealer lots later this month.
Following Rogue, ProPILOT Assist will next launch on the Nissan LEAF in January 2018. Nissan has plans to extend the technology to more models in the U.S., Europe, Japan and China – with 10 models to be launched by 2020 by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the world's largest automotive manufacturer.
2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
First Polestar model - teaser pictures
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
