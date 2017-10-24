Nissan Paramedic Concept and e-NV200 Fridge Concept unveiled in Tokyo

Nissan wants to make proper use of its presence in Tokyo Motor Show this year, so it unveiled new fully customized vehicles to improve the urban mobility: the new Paramedic Concept and the all-electric e-NV200 Fridge Concept.





The new Paramedic Concept will be Nissan's fifth-generation ambulance and builds on the success of the previous versions, which are sold exclusively in Japan. The next-generation ambulance is based on Nissan's NV350 Caravan, providing better comfort for the patient and a better work environment for paramedics and drivers.





The company will also lift the lid on its solution to urban delivery challenges and launch a modified, all-electric Nissan e-NV200 Fridge Concept.





The Fridge Concept's compact size will make it easier to park in urban environments, where large delivery trucks are often prevented from stopping. Equipped with an additional battery pack in the cargo space to power a refrigeration unit, the Nissan e-Fridge will be able to store chilled foods.





Other unique elements packed into the new ambulance include Nissan's industry-leading Intelligent Around View Monitor and technology to reduce the spread of germs.





The ambulance also carries a lithium-ion auxiliary battery that supports life-saving medical equipment when patients are in remote areas or in need of emergency assistance. It also contributes to CO2 reduction, as well as external and internal noise reduction.





Nissan plans to start sales of the ambulance in Japan in fiscal year 2018 and aims to double annual sales of the ambulance compared with the previous model.

















