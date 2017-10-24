Nissan Paramedic Concept and e-NV200 Fridge Concept unveiled in Tokyo
24 October 2017 04:30:57
|Tweet
Nissan wants to make proper use of its presence in Tokyo Motor Show this year, so it unveiled new fully customized vehicles to improve the urban mobility: the new Paramedic Concept and the all-electric e-NV200 Fridge Concept.
The new Paramedic Concept will be Nissan's fifth-generation ambulance and builds on the success of the previous versions, which are sold exclusively in Japan. The next-generation ambulance is based on Nissan's NV350 Caravan, providing better comfort for the patient and a better work environment for paramedics and drivers.
The company will also lift the lid on its solution to urban delivery challenges and launch a modified, all-electric Nissan e-NV200 Fridge Concept.
The Fridge Concept's compact size will make it easier to park in urban environments, where large delivery trucks are often prevented from stopping. Equipped with an additional battery pack in the cargo space to power a refrigeration unit, the Nissan e-Fridge will be able to store chilled foods.
Other unique elements packed into the new ambulance include Nissan's industry-leading Intelligent Around View Monitor and technology to reduce the spread of germs.
The ambulance also carries a lithium-ion auxiliary battery that supports life-saving medical equipment when patients are in remote areas or in need of emergency assistance. It also contributes to CO2 reduction, as well as external and internal noise reduction.
Nissan plans to start sales of the ambulance in Japan in fiscal year 2018 and aims to double annual sales of the ambulance compared with the previous model.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Nissan Paramedic Concept and e-NV200 Fridge Concept unveiled in Tokyo
Vauxhall Insignia GSi is the quickest Vauxhall on Nurburgring
Volkswagen delivers its 150 millionth vehicle in Norway
-
Porsche 911 Carrera T special edition launched
Porsche 718 models receive the GTS version
Maserati Levante S available in UK
Related Specs
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-REngine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-REngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S ConceptEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
New Vehicles
2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Future Cars
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Various News
First Polestar model - teaser pictures
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...