Nissan Navara Trek-1 launched in the UK

Nissan tries to enter 2017 with a new version of the Navara pick-up, called Trek-1°. It has made its world debut at the Brussels Motor Show. The name relates to the geographical location of the Navarre desert in northern Spain, at -1° of longitude, from which the Nissan Navara takes inspiration for its name.





Only 1,500 examples will be built, all in Double Cab body style. Each is based on the Navara’s flagship Tekna grade, with a number of extras fitted as standard.





These include black sport styling bars, with two powerful forward-facing LED spot lamps attached to the top section, giving a finishing touch that’s practical and stylish.





The Navara Trek-1° also comes with black side styling bars, black 18-inch six-spoke alloy wheels and a smart new load bed cover. Made from high-grade durable plastic and finished in black or white, it’s hinged at the end closest to the cab and lifts easily using a single gas strut at either side.





Optional extras on the Trek-1° include leather seats, heated front seats and eight-way adjustment on the driver’s seat. A powered sunroof, tow bar, differential lock and full-sized spare wheel are also available.





The Trek-1° is available in two exterior colours – the new-to-Navara Pearlescent White and Black Metallic.





As it’s based on the range-topping Tekna grade, the Navara Trek-1° also benefits from the NissanConnect infotainment system with satellite navigation and DAB digital radio, 360° Around View Monitor, rear parking sensors and LED headlights.





Customers who want a six-speed manual gearbox can opt for the 160 PS or 190 PS versions of the 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, while those wanting a seven-speed automatic transmission can select the 190 PS. All versions offer four-wheel drive as standard.









Tags: nissan, nissan navara, nissan navara trek-1, nissan navara trek-1°

