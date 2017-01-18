Nissan Navara Trek-1 launched in the UK
18 January 2017 18:00:35
|Tweet
Nissan tries to enter 2017 with a new version of the Navara pick-up, called Trek-1°. It has made its world debut at the Brussels Motor Show. The name relates to the geographical location of the Navarre desert in northern Spain, at -1° of longitude, from which the Nissan Navara takes inspiration for its name.
Only 1,500 examples will be built, all in Double Cab body style. Each is based on the Navara’s flagship Tekna grade, with a number of extras fitted as standard.
These include black sport styling bars, with two powerful forward-facing LED spot lamps attached to the top section, giving a finishing touch that’s practical and stylish.
The Navara Trek-1° also comes with black side styling bars, black 18-inch six-spoke alloy wheels and a smart new load bed cover. Made from high-grade durable plastic and finished in black or white, it’s hinged at the end closest to the cab and lifts easily using a single gas strut at either side.
Optional extras on the Trek-1° include leather seats, heated front seats and eight-way adjustment on the driver’s seat. A powered sunroof, tow bar, differential lock and full-sized spare wheel are also available.
The Trek-1° is available in two exterior colours – the new-to-Navara Pearlescent White and Black Metallic.
As it’s based on the range-topping Tekna grade, the Navara Trek-1° also benefits from the NissanConnect infotainment system with satellite navigation and DAB digital radio, 360° Around View Monitor, rear parking sensors and LED headlights.
Customers who want a six-speed manual gearbox can opt for the 160 PS or 190 PS versions of the 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, while those wanting a seven-speed automatic transmission can select the 190 PS. All versions offer four-wheel drive as standard.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1998 Nissan R390 GT1Engine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 410.1 kw / 549.9 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 637.2 nm / 470.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1991 Nissan R91CPEngine: VRH35Z V8, Power: 596.6 kw / 800 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 784 nm / 578.2 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
2018 Toyota Camry Nascar introduced in Detroit
After we saw the new generation Camry unveiled in NAIAS Detroit, Toyota introduces the 2018 NASCAR Toyota Camry race car also at the North American International ...
After we saw the new generation Camry unveiled in NAIAS Detroit, Toyota introduces the 2018 NASCAR Toyota Camry race car also at the North American International ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...