Nissan Navara Trek-1 introduced in UK
6 August 2017 16:51:00
Nissan Navara is becoming more and more attractive for the uk customers, so the Japanese brand is trying to maximise this with the introduction of a new trim level.
The new Nissan Navara Trek-1° special version is on sale now in the UK priced from £35,065 and is based on the Tekna grade in double cab specification, Trek-1° adds a host of additional extras boosting the visual and practical appeal of the pick-up.
The name Trek-1° takes inspiration from the geographical location of the Navarre desert in northern Spain – at -1° longitude.
Navara Trek-1° is powered by the robust 2.3 dCi 190 engine, which offers economy figures of 44.9 mpg for the six-speed manual transmission and 40.1mpg for the seven-speed automatic. All versions offer ‘on-demand’ four-wheel drive as standard.
Exclusive extras for the Trek-1° include black sport styling bars, with two powerful forward-facing LED spot lamps attached to the top section, giving a finishing touch that’s practical and stylish.
The Navara Trek-1° also comes with black side styling bars, black 18-inch six-spoke alloy wheels that are exclusive to Trek-1° and a smart new load bed cover. Made from high-grade durable plastic and finished in black or white, the load bed cover is hinged at the end closest to the cab and lifts using a single gas strut at either side.
Beneath the cover is a load bed divider and liner, which keeps loads secure during transportation. It’s fitted into the load bed’s C-channel restraint system, allowing it to slide forwards and backwards for ease of access and loading.
The Trek-1° is finished in a choice of two exterior colours – Black Metallic or, unique to Navara Trek-1°, Storm White. Trek-1° decals on both sides of the load bed complete the visual enhancements.
