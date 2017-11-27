Nissan Navara reaches 50.000 sales in Europe
27 November 2017 17:15:44
|Tweet
Nissan Navara continues as one of the most popular pick-up truck in Europe. In the two years since it won the International Pickup Award 2016, more than 50,000 of the all-new Navara have been sold. Also due to the fact that Europeans are more and more in love with big cars.
Success has come right across Western Europe: in 2017 YTD (up to and including September) the Navara is the best-selling Asian pickup in the three key markets of UK, Germany and Sweden. In the UK, Navara market share is up from 11.8% to 22.0% since 2015.
Over the same period the Navara’s share of the one-tonne pickup segment has also increased significantly, rising from 11% in 2015 to 17% in 2017. That’s despite several new high-profile competitors.
The Navara enjoys a very rich sales mix, with more than 80% of sales volume on the two highest grades: N-Connecta and Tekna. It’s a figure higher than most of its segment rivals.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Nissan 350ZEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S ConceptEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2004 Nissan 350Z RoadsterEngine: V6N/AN/A
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
New Vehicles
Lamborghini Urus partially revelead in a new teaser video
Lamborghini officials are mad. Or the marketing department. We don't knwo for sure, but we can tell you that the Italian car manufacturer has published ...
Lamborghini officials are mad. Or the marketing department. We don't knwo for sure, but we can tell you that the Italian car manufacturer has published ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UK
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Most popular truck colors in 2017
Do you know that there is a statist egarding the color of trucks ordered around the world? Not only small passenger cars have such a statistic. ...
Do you know that there is a statist egarding the color of trucks ordered around the world? Not only small passenger cars have such a statistic. ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...