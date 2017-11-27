Nissan Navara reaches 50.000 sales in Europe

Nissan Navara continues as one of the most popular pick-up truck in Europe. In the two years since it won the International Pickup Award 2016, more than 50,000 of the all-new Navara have been sold. Also due to the fact that Europeans are more and more in love with big cars.





Success has come right across Western Europe: in 2017 YTD (up to and including September) the Navara is the best-selling Asian pickup in the three key markets of UK, Germany and Sweden. In the UK, Navara market share is up from 11.8% to 22.0% since 2015.





Over the same period the Navara’s share of the one-tonne pickup segment has also increased significantly, rising from 11% in 2015 to 17% in 2017. That’s despite several new high-profile competitors.





The Navara enjoys a very rich sales mix, with more than 80% of sales volume on the two highest grades: N-Connecta and Tekna. It’s a figure higher than most of its segment rivals.

















