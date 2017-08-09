Nissan Micra clients ask for personalisation

The new generation Nissan Micra follows a different path than the previous generation. The car has a new design theme and is built around an extensive customisation programme. This strategy seems to work as Nissan retailers are reporting higher-than-expected demand for personalisation options on the all-new Nissan Micra. Approximately one in four are choosing to enhance the car’s design with additional exterior and interior parts.





Customer research amongst the first buyers of new Micra reveals that 60% are attracted by the styling of the car. This is the number one purchase reason for the new Micra.





And when it comes to personalisation, Nissan’s offer to customers is second to none. More than 100 combinations are available, for both the exterior and interior of the Micra and in a variety of vibrant colours.





Approximately 18% of customers are choosing to personalise the exterior of their Micra. Bespoke components include exclusive bumper finishers, body side mouldings, 17-inch alloy wheels, door mirror caps and high-quality decals applied to the bonnet and roof.





Energy Orange is the most popular exterior personalisation choice for Nissan customers, followed by Enigma Black, Vibrant Chrome then Power Blue. And the exterior personalisation is selected most often by customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Enigma Black is proving most popular in those countries, and also in Italy. Vibrant Chrome is a hit with buyers in Italy and the UK, while Energy Orange is preferred in France and Spain.









