Nissan Micra Bose Personal Edition launched in Geneva

Nissan helps the new generation Micra to appeal to its European customers with a new special edition, developed together with Bose and unveiled during this year Geneva Motor Show.





The BOSE Personal Edition is based on the range-topping Tekna grade, but comes with a number of extras and personalisation features as standard. Only 3,000 examples will be available across Europe.





Its specification has been created to celebrate Nissan’s collaboration with BOSE, premium audio partner on the all-new Micra. It comes with the Micra BOSE Personal sound system, with twin BOSE UltraNearfield speakers built into the driver’s seat head rest. This, combined with BOSE signal processing, provides a 360° listening experience for the driver. The sound can also be personalised to suit the driver’s tastes with the help of the BOSE Personal Space Control feature built into the Micra’s audio settings.





The Nissan Micra BOSE Personal Edition is available in one of two exterior colours – Enigma Black or Gunmetal Grey – and each is enhanced with Energy Orange elements from the Micra’s personalisation program. Orange finishers are fitted to the front and rear bumper, doors, door mirrors and 17-inch alloy wheels.





Soft-touch, double-stitched Energy Orange material has been used to enhance the look of the dashboard and gear surround, while there’s matching detailing on the seats, floor mats and door sills.





As it’s based on Tekna trim, the Micra BOSE Personal Edition includes the NissanConnect infotainment system with DAB digital radio and satellite navigation, Nissan Intelligent Key and an arm rest between the front seats.





The Nissan Micra BOSE Personal Edition is available with either the 0.9-litre 90 PS three-cylinder downsized turbo petrol engine or the 1.5-litre 90 PS turbodiesel. It will go on sale this summer.













Tags: nissan, nissan micra bose personal edition, nissan micra bose, nissan bose

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles