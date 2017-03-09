Nissan Micra Bose Personal Edition launched in Geneva
9 March 2017 19:06:00
|Tweet
Nissan helps the new generation Micra to appeal to its European customers with a new special edition, developed together with Bose and unveiled during this year Geneva Motor Show.
The BOSE Personal Edition is based on the range-topping Tekna grade, but comes with a number of extras and personalisation features as standard. Only 3,000 examples will be available across Europe.
Its specification has been created to celebrate Nissan’s collaboration with BOSE, premium audio partner on the all-new Micra. It comes with the Micra BOSE Personal sound system, with twin BOSE UltraNearfield speakers built into the driver’s seat head rest. This, combined with BOSE signal processing, provides a 360° listening experience for the driver. The sound can also be personalised to suit the driver’s tastes with the help of the BOSE Personal Space Control feature built into the Micra’s audio settings.
The Nissan Micra BOSE Personal Edition is available in one of two exterior colours – Enigma Black or Gunmetal Grey – and each is enhanced with Energy Orange elements from the Micra’s personalisation program. Orange finishers are fitted to the front and rear bumper, doors, door mirrors and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Soft-touch, double-stitched Energy Orange material has been used to enhance the look of the dashboard and gear surround, while there’s matching detailing on the seats, floor mats and door sills.
As it’s based on Tekna trim, the Micra BOSE Personal Edition includes the NissanConnect infotainment system with DAB digital radio and satellite navigation, Nissan Intelligent Key and an arm rest between the front seats.
The Nissan Micra BOSE Personal Edition is available with either the 0.9-litre 90 PS three-cylinder downsized turbo petrol engine or the 1.5-litre 90 PS turbodiesel. It will go on sale this summer.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Nissan Micra Bose Personal Edition launched in Geneva
PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars
The smallest Rolls Royce, donated for hospital
-
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon special edition introduced
Range Rover Velar official photos and details
2017 Skoda Octavia Scout UK pricing
Related Specs
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-REngine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1998 Nissan Skyline Autech GT-REngine: Twin Turbo Inline-6, Power: 205.8 kw / 276.0 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 271 nm / 199.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Audi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupe
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe ...
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
Videos
Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...