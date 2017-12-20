Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine

Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit.





The entry level 1.0-litre version is a 71 hp three-cylinder unit that has accounted for 20% of orders across Europe since it went on sale earlier this year. However, that figure is forecast to rise even higher, to 23% by next March.





With approximately 46,000 new Micra sold, it means close to 10,000 customers are already enjoying the 1.0 engine’s frugal performance.





Naturally aspirated, the engine is linked to a five-speed manual transmission. This powertrain results in official Combined Cycle fuel economy of 4.6 litres/100km and CO2 emissions of 103g/km when running on 15 or 16-inch wheels.





Offering a 71PS engine makes the Micra more accessible than ever before. It extends Nissan’s coverage within the European B-hatchback segment to 65% of all vehicles sold. The 1.0-litre 71PS engine is available on three grades, from entry level Visia to mid-range Acenta.









