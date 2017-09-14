Nissan Leaf to be produced in US and UK also
14 September 2017 06:04:21
In the last seven years, Nissan Leaf managed to become the most popular electric vehicle in the world. It is rewarding, but difficult to keep. So the Japanese brand unveiled the second generation of the Leaf and is already in a hurry to produce it.
Nissan plans to start full production of the new LEAF at Nissan's Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, and at Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) in Sunderland, U.K., by the end of calendar year 2017.
The two production sites join Nissan’s Oppama Plant in Japan, which is producing the new generation of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle.
“We’re proud to continue manufacturing the Nissan LEAF at three plants globally,” said Fumiaki Matsumoto, executive vice president of Nissan Motor Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management. “The Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility with its many advanced technologies. Nissan employees in Oppama, Smyrna and Sunderland are excited to continue producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world.”
Production of the previous generation of the Nissan LEAF began at Oppama in 2010, and at Smyrna and Sunderland in 2013. Nissan LEAF batteries will continue to be produced in Smyrna, Sunderland and Zama, Japan.
The new Nissan Leaf will go on sale on Oct. 2 in Japan and in the coming months in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...
Kia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor Show
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Volkswagen announces Air Care Climatronic
As summer may bring allergies for some of the most sensitives drivers or passengers, Volkswagen equipped its vehicles with a tool that will be very helpful ...
Land Rover Discovery Sport races a dog sled
Fancy some snow right in the middle of the summer? Maybe you should go in Finland, because even if the outside temperature is over 20, you can find a ...
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
