Nissan Leaf second generation already teased

In the last seven years, Nissan became one of the most important players in the zero-emission market. It now has the worlds most popular electric car in its range and prepares for another succes. The Japanese manufacturer understands that an ageing Leaf is unable to resist the new wave of electric cars. So it starts teasing the future generation of its popular electric car. The second generation Leaf is just around the corner.





The world gets its first glimpse at the next-generation LEAF, the next chapter in Nissan's Intelligent Zero-Emissions Mobility. The "teaser" image, released via social media channels and to current LEAF owners, is the first in a series of photos and informational briefs scheduled this summer in preparation for the global reveal of the new Nissan LEAF later this year.





By launching the LEAF, the world's first mass-market electric vehicle, Nissan established itself as a pioneer in the EV movement. Today, the Nissan LEAF is the world's best-selling electric vehicle with more than 260,000 on the road globally.













Tags: nissan, nissan leaf, nissan leaf teaser, second generation nissan leaf

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles