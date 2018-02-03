Nissan Leaf reaches its first client
3 February 2018 11:00:20
|Tweet
It is the most popular electric vehicles in the world and is now reaching its second generation. After the official unveiling and presentation, the new Leaf is ready to make it to its first customer.
Leo Moran, 63, from Hartlepool, collected the keys to his special edition black Nissan LEAF 2.ZERO on Wednesday (January 31st) at Bristol Street Motors Darlington.
The retired police officer, who served with Cleveland Police for 30 years — including driving high-performance response cars — converted to electric motoring a year ago when he purchased a 30kWh LEAF. As soon as the new edition of the British-built all-electric hatchback was announced, he began investigating and ordered the launch edition just before the end of last year.
Moran said he was excited to discover all the new features on the Nissan LEAF, not least the innovative e-Pedal, which allows the driver to accelerate, slow down and stop using just one pedal.
On top of Nissan’s suite of standard Intelligent Mobility technologies, including Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Intelligent Auto Headlights with full LED, the all-new Nissan LEAF is also available with the innovative e-Pedal, as well as ProPILOT and ProPILOT Park.
Nissan Leaf reaches its first client Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1984 Nissan 300ZXEngine: V6, Power: 165.5 kw / 221.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 268.5 nm / 198.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
2002 Nissan 350ZEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S ConceptEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2004 Nissan 350Z RoadsterEngine: V6N/AN/A
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Ford SYNC3 will offer Waze support
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...
Various News
Mazda recalls B-Series models because of Takata airbags
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally car
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...