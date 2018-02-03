Nissan Leaf reaches its first client

It is the most popular electric vehicles in the world and is now reaching its second generation. After the official unveiling and presentation, the new Leaf is ready to make it to its first customer.





Leo Moran, 63, from Hartlepool, collected the keys to his special edition black Nissan LEAF 2.ZERO on Wednesday (January 31st) at Bristol Street Motors Darlington.





The retired police officer, who served with Cleveland Police for 30 years — including driving high-performance response cars — converted to electric motoring a year ago when he purchased a 30kWh LEAF. As soon as the new edition of the British-built all-electric hatchback was announced, he began investigating and ordered the launch edition just before the end of last year.





Moran said he was excited to discover all the new features on the Nissan LEAF, not least the innovative e-Pedal, which allows the driver to accelerate, slow down and stop using just one pedal.





On top of Nissan’s suite of standard Intelligent Mobility technologies, including Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Intelligent Auto Headlights with full LED, the all-new Nissan LEAF is also available with the innovative e-Pedal, as well as ProPILOT and ProPILOT Park.













