Nissan Leaf production started in UK
20 December 2017 18:33:13
|Tweet
Nissan already started Leaf production in the US and now is underway also for European customers. With the first new LEAFs now rolling off the line at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland, UK, the countdown has now started to the first customers receiving their vehicles in February.
The new Nissan LEAF offers an improved range of 235 miles on a single charge, allowing drivers to enjoy longer journeys, interconnected by the extended European CHAdeMO Quick Charging network.
The Nissan LEAF has been in production in the UK since 2013 for European markets, with more than 85,000 units sold in Europe since 2011, when the first deliveries began from Nissan’s Oppama plant in Japan. Following an initial investment of £420m, the introduction of the new Nissan LEAF has been supported by a further £36m investment in Nissan Sunderland Plant, supporting more than 2,000 jobs at Nissan and in the UK supply chain.
In addition to the new LEAF, Nissan Sunderland Plant also manufactures the market-leading crossovers Qashqai and Juke and the Infiniti brand’s Q30 and QX30 models. Last year the plant celebrated its 30th anniversary, and this year total volume surpassed 9m vehicles, cementing its position as the biggest UK car plant of all time.
Nissan Leaf production started in UK Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-REngine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1998 Nissan Skyline Autech GT-REngine: Twin Turbo Inline-6, Power: 205.8 kw / 276.0 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 271 nm / 199.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
Last McLaren Senna unit auctioned for £2 million
We wrote about the new McLaren Senna supercar just a few days ago. The units scheduled for production were already sold, except one car, which had a more ...
We wrote about the new McLaren Senna supercar just a few days ago. The units scheduled for production were already sold, except one car, which had a more ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...