Nissan Leaf Nismo RC unveiled

1 December 2018 05:23:00

Nissan is more and more into electric cars and electric racing. The Japanese brand unveiled the all new Leaf Nismo RC, an evolution of the previous model with more than double the maximum power and torque.

The unveiling took place at Nissan Crossing in the city’s Ginza district. The car, which was developed by Nissan’s racing arm, NISMO, with its race technology know-how, will officially debut on Dec. 2 at the annual NISMO Festival at Fuji International Speedway, appearing alongside Nissan’s new Formula E electric race car.

With dual electric motors, all-wheel drive and an aggressive, restyled body shape, the model is equipped with advanced battery technology and drivetrain components from the Nissan LEAF, the world’s best-selling electric car.

Nissan plans to build six all-new LEAF NISMO RC vehicles to deploy around the world, so that fans can experience the power and excitement firsthand.
Powering the all-new Nissan LEAF NISMO RC are two electric motors at opposite ends of the chassis. The motors produce 240 kilowatts combined (120 kW each) and an astounding 640 Nm of instant torque to the wheels. They more than double the maximum power and the torque output of the previous LEAF NISMO RC, which was introduced in 2011. Drivetrain technology sourced from the new Nissan LEAF include the high-capacity lithium-ion battery and inverters.

The LEAF NISMO RC features a multitude of lightweight components and a full carbon-fiber racing monocoque structure, allowing it to tip the scales at just 1,220 kilograms. The power-to-weight ratio results in an impressive performance of zero to 100 kph (0-62mph) in just 3.4 seconds – 50% quicker than the previous model.



