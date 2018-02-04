Nissan Leaf delivery in Europe started this week

Nissan officially began deliveries of the all-new 2018 Leaf model in Europe. The first special edition black Nissan Leaf 2.Zero went to Leo Moran in the UK on January 31st.





Meo Moran has 63 years-old and is a retired police officer. He also has a first generation Leaf.





“The retired police officer, who served with Cleveland Police for 30 years — including driving high-performance response cars — converted to electric motoring a year ago when he purchased a 30kWh LEAF. As soon as the new edition of the British-built all-electric hatchback was announced, he began investigating and ordered the launch edition just before the end of last year”, said Nissan.





“I’ve driven many cars of all shapes and sizes, and many performance cars, but I can say hand on heart the LEAF is the best car I’ve ever driven”, added Leo Moran.

Tags: 2018 nissan leaf, leaf, nissan, nissan leaf

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles