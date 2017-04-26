Nissan Leaf AT-EV is the first electric car to compete in Mongol Rally

Nissan Leaf is the best sold electric car in the world. In order to improve the image of electric vehicles, the guys from Plug In Adventures team have decided to compete in the 2017 Mongol Rally with a modified Leaf.





Called Leaf AT-EV (for All Terrain Electric Vehicle), the model comes with minor modifications compared to the standard model. It has Speedline SL2 Marmora wheels wrapped in Maxsport RB3 tires.





The suspension also has been raised, the underbody was reinforced while the brake have also received some important modifications. The rear seats have been removed and a roof rack was installed.





The Mongol Rally has 10,000 miles and will kick off on June 18th from UK. The end of the rally is, obvious, in Mongol.





Source: Nissan