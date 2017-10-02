Nissan LEAF 2.ZERO edition launched in Oslo
2 October 2017 12:53:27
Nissan used this year conference Nissan Futures 3.0 in Oslo, Norway to mark the official launch of the second generation Leaf in Europe. The car was already presented in Frankfurt Motor Show, but now the order books in several European markets will open along with a special edition called Nissan LEAF 2.ZERO.
The new Nissan LEAF offers an improved range of 378 km on a single charge, allowing drivers to enjoy longer journeys, interconnected by the extended European CHAdeMO Quick Charging network. Meanwhile the new e-powertrain also delivers 110kW of power output and 320Nm of torque, improving acceleration.
The new Nissan LEAF is packed with ProPILOT advanced driver assistance system for a confident, more comfortable drive. ProPILOT uses the steering, braking and acceleration to assist the driver within single lane, low speed traffic and highway cruisng scenarios. In slow moving traffic it enables the New LEAF to autonomously slowdown and stop where traffic flow ceases. It will then start to follow the car in front when the flow resumes. Also included is ProPILOT Park for fully autonomous parking.
To celebrate the European unveiling of the new 2nd generation Nissan LEAF, a unique version is on sale from today: the new Nissan LEAF 2.ZERO limited edition. This version is the first model in Europe to be fully equipped with Nissan’s ProPILOT technology for the most confident and comfortable driving experience.
Priced at £26,490 including Government Grant, cars will be delivered from the beginning of 2018.
