Nissan launches new e-NV200 in UK
24 April 2018 17:43:13
Nissan is not only the manufacturer with the most popular electric car in the world, but is also one of the manufacturers who are very active in the commercial segment. And it also has an electric presence.
With 2.5 billion package deliveries every year in the UK, most delivered by petrol or diesel vans, now is the time for forward-thinking van operators to cut their costs by switching to an electric van.
Nissan’s new, longer range, e-NV200 has a 705 kg payload, enough cargo space for two Euro pallets and is capable of travelling 124 miles between charges, more than the 55 miles a day covered by the average van in the UK.
Offering zero emissions mobility, low running and SMR costs, the UK’s best-selling pure electric van is exempt from road tax, the London Congestion Charge, and from all proposed LEZ (Low Emissions Zone) and ULEZ (Ultra Low Emissions Zone) charges.
Enhanced connectivity via the NissanConnect app, means owners can digitally track and log driver reports, check information on battery charge level, start charging and set the vehicle’s climate control remotely, using their smartphone, tablet or computer.
The e-NV200 also features Nissan’s unique bi-directional charging technology, enabling operators to return excess energy stored in the battery back to the grid. This capability could help generate extra revenue from charging the van when energy costs are low, and selling back to the grid at peak times.
The new e-NV200 is priced from £18,599 CVOTR (including government grant).
