Nissan Kicks COlor Studio introduced
11 June 2018 05:21:41
In the last few years, Nissan was seen as a brand for young people, with small and attractive crossovers like the Juke and the Kicks. To explore even more this segment, Nissan is offering new style color and customisation through the Nissan Color Studio.
The all-new 2018 Nissan Kicks, with its roots tracing back to Nissan's Rio de Janeiro design studio's Kicks Concept car, is also all about style, color and personalization. It's only natural that the two get together with the launch of the new Kicks Color Studio.
The Kicks Color Studio's lineup of 12 curated accessories in a selection of five available colors takes personalization to a whole new dimension of bold – the perfect match with Kicks' range of seven exterior colors and five two-tone combinations.
The seven available Kicks exterior colors include Brilliant Silver, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Cayenne Red, Fresh Powder, Aspen White (premium color) and Deep Blue Pearl. The five available two-tone paint combinations are (roof color listed first): Super Black/Aspen White, Monarch Orange/Gun Metallic, Super Black/Monarch Orange, Super Black/Cayenne Red and Fresh Powder/Deep Blue Pearl.
The available Kicks Color Studio accessories – each offered in a choice of white, black, red, orange or blue – include:
Exterior: Front lip finisher, rear spoiler, front and rear door handle covers, rear bumper accent, side mirror caps, rear hatch accent, lower door accent.
Interior: Rearview mirror cover, door sill protector, air vent rings, floor mats.
Wheels: Stand-alone black 10-spoke 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheel or black 10-spoke 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheel with color inserts (both wheels available on Kicks SV and SR grades only).
The cost of Kicks Color Studio accessories is not included in the MSRP and can be added to the Kicks purchase or lease costs and rolled into the payment of the vehicle.
Nissan Kicks COlor Studio introduced Photos (1 photos)
