Nissan Juke Tekna Pulse launched in the UK
4 April 2017 17:40:50
Nissan is extending the Juke's UK range with the introduction a new grade, called Tekna Pulse. The Juke Tekna Pulse comes equipped with an upgraded and more powerful audio system.
New speakers from French audio company Focal are at the heart of the upgraded Juke Tekna Pulse. Focal’s unique processing technology provides a more precise listening experience. The special 6-speaker sound system, engineered with signature polyglass, DFS and inverted dome aluminium technologies, delivers crystal-clear audio in an immersive soundscape.
Maximum power is raised from 40 watts to 120 watts in the front and rear speakers, and from 40 watts to 100 watts in the tweeters.
The Juke Tekna Pulse special version is available with a choice of two exterior colours – Metallic Black or Dark Grey – and each can be selected in either flagship Tekna or N-Connecta grade. Both feature the Juke’s black exterior personalisation pack and 18-inch alloy wheels with black inserts as standard.
Enhancements continue inside the cabin, with sports pedals and luxury floor mats included on all versions, further enhancing the black interior personalisation pack. Tekna models also come with premium leather seats, while N-Connecta grade examples receive new-to-Juke part-leather seats.
Prices for Juke Tekna Pulse start from £20,700 for the DIG-T 115 turbo petrol and £22,305 for the dCi 110 turbo diesel. A production run of just 1,500 cars is planned.
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
McLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Sebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
