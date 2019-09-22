Nissan is working on a hot version of the Titan

Nissan has prepared a special version for the current Titan model. Even though the car will go under the knife for 2020, the Japanese manufacturer has decided to give us something cool. And red.





We don't know the name of the special version but we don know that the car wil be unveiled on September 26th during the State Fair of Texas.





The truck will come with a refreshed grille design, an updated lower fascia and new LED accent lights. It will also adopt a more aggressive version of the V-motion grille and it will be complemented by new fog lights.





We don't know the mechanical updates but we are pretty sure that the model will carry over the same specs. This inlcudes the 5.6 liter V8 engine matted to a seven speed automatic transmission.

Tags: 2020 nissan titan pick-up, nissan, nissan titan, titan pick-up

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles