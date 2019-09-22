Nissan is working on a hot version of the Titan
Nissan has prepared a special version for the current Titan model. Even though the car will go under the knife for 2020, the Japanese manufacturer has decided to give us something cool. And red.
We don't know the name of the special version but we don know that the car wil be unveiled on September 26th during the State Fair of Texas.
The truck will come with a refreshed grille design, an updated lower fascia and new LED accent lights. It will also adopt a more aggressive version of the V-motion grille and it will be complemented by new fog lights.
We don't know the mechanical updates but we are pretty sure that the model will carry over the same specs. This inlcudes the 5.6 liter V8 engine matted to a seven speed automatic transmission.
2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S ConceptEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2001 Nissan Alpha T ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhpN/A
2001 Nissan Crossbow ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
2008 Nissan Forum ConceptN/AN/AN/A
1985 Nissan Mid4 ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 277.0 nm / 204.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
