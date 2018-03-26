Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022
26 March 2018 17:19:03
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend and by the fact that Nissan is launching new electric models, the sales are going to go up.
Nissan Motor unveiled plans to launch growing numbers of electrified vehicles, expand and evolve autonomous driving systems, and accelerate vehicle connectivity as part of its Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022 midterm plan.
Among the targets, Nissan is aiming to sell 1 million electrified vehicles – either pure electric models or those with e-POWER powertrains – annually by fiscal year 2022.
As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company also intends to develop eight new pure electric vehicles, building on the success of the new Nissan LEAF.
As part of its electrification strategy, Klein said Nissan will launch a product offensive in China led by a new C-segment electric vehicle this year, derived from Nissan LEAF technology. The product offensive will also include an affordable EV in China through the Alliance joint venture eGT New Energy Automotive. This new affordable electric vehicle will be jointly developed by the Alliance and Dongfeng on an A-segment SUV platform.
