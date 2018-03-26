Home » News » Nissan » Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022

Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022

26 March 2018 17:19:03

Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend and by the fact that Nissan is launching new electric models, the sales are going to go up.

Nissan Motor unveiled plans to launch growing numbers of electrified vehicles, expand and evolve autonomous driving systems, and accelerate vehicle connectivity as part of its Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022 midterm plan.

Among the targets, Nissan is aiming to sell 1 million electrified vehicles – either pure electric models or those with e-POWER powertrains – annually by fiscal year 2022.
Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022
Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022 Photos

As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company also intends to develop eight new pure electric vehicles, building on the success of the new Nissan LEAF.

As part of its electrification strategy, Klein said Nissan will launch a product offensive in China led by a new C-segment electric vehicle this year, derived from Nissan LEAF technology. The product offensive will also include an affordable EV in China through the Alliance joint venture eGT New Energy Automotive. This new affordable electric vehicle will be jointly developed by the Alliance and Dongfeng on an A-segment SUV platform.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Nissan, Market News

Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022 Photos (1 photos)
  • Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced

    Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced

  2. Ford uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kids

    Ford uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kids

  3. Volvo to produce Lynk&Co cars in its Belgium plant

    Volvo to produce Lynk&Co cars in its Belgium plant

  4.  
  5. 2018 BMW M5 UK pricing announced

    2018 BMW M5 UK pricing announced

  6. Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut

    Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut

  7. Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022

    Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022

Related Specs

  1. 1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GT

    Engine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm

  2. 1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTR

    Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  3. 1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-R

    Engine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  4. 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R

    Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  5. 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo

    Engine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiledRenault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...

Custom Cars

Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UKMitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...

Future Cars

Lexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor ShowLexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor Show
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Waze on its carsFord introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track carThis is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com