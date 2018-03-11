Home » News » Nissan » Nissan IMx Kuro Concept makes European debut

Nissan IMx Kuro Concept makes European debut

11 March 2018 06:47:41

During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle.

Kuro, which means black in Japanese, comes to life on the IMx, which was first revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show in October 2017, with new look black trim and wheels, an updated grille and a new dark gray body color.

The Nissan IMx KURO provides a glimpse into the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society. 

Upgrades to the Nissan IMx KURO also include the integration of Nissan's pioneering Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) technology. B2V interprets signals from the driver's brain to assist with driving and to help the vehicle's autonomous and manual systems learn from the driver.
At the core of the Nissan IMx KURO's technological features is a future version of ProPILOT that offers fully autonomous operation. When ProPILOT drive mode is selected, the system stows the steering wheel inside the dashboard and reclines all seats, giving the driver more space and allowing the vehicle's occupants to relax and enjoy their commute. When Manual drive mode is selected, the vehicle returns the steering wheel and seats to their original position, seamlessly transferring control back to the driver.

By catching signs that the driver's brain is about to initiate a movement – such as turning the steering wheel or pushing the accelerator pedal – driver assist technologies can begin the action more quickly. This can improve reaction times and enhance manual driving.

Nissan's B2V technology is the world's first system of its kind. The driver wears a device that measures brain wave activity, which is then analyzed by autonomous systems. By anticipating intended movement, the systems can take actions – such as turning the steering wheel or slowing the car – 0.2 to 0.5 seconds faster than the driver, while remaining largely imperceptible.

The IMx KURO is propelled by a pair of high-output electric motors at the front and rear, giving it all-wheel-drive capability. They combine to produce 320 kW of power and an astounding 700 Nm of torque – more than the Nissan GT-R supercar - sourced from a high-capacity battery that's been redesigned and re-engineered for increased energy density. This new battery supports a driving range of more than 600 kilometers on a single charge.


