Nissan IMs concept unveiled in Detroit

14 January 2019 16:43:59

After it teased a concept scheduled for unveiling during Detroit Motor Show, Nissan finally showed us what was preparing. It is called IMs concept and is a pure electric all-wheel drive concept vehicle with full autonomous drive capability.

The concept’s powertrain utilizes a high-performance all-wheel-drive (AWD) system powered by a pair of electric motors located at the front and rear of the vehicle. The result is an ideal front/rear weight balance, exceptional traction over slick driving surfaces and excellent cornering performance. Thanks to an advanced air suspension that adapts to different driving situations, the IMs concept possesses a silky, smooth ride quality and flat cornering character.

The vehicle’s electric powertrain consists of dual electric motors (front and rear) generates 483 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque and a 115-kWh battery provides an estimated range of 380 miles on a single charge.

Nissan’s signature V-motion design language, which is incorporated throughout the 2019 Nissan model lineup, is emphasized on the IMs concept’s grille-less front fascia through the shape and placement of the headlamps. The bold, thin V-shaped lighting design is both prominent and practical, giving the entire vehicle a futuristic yet distinctively Nissan look, while aggressive 22-inch wheels add to the vehicle’s sporty attitude.
Nissan IMs concept unveiled in Detroit

In Autonomous Drive mode, the IMs concept’s headlights and rear combination light turn blue and the lighting travels continuously from front-to-rear to notify pedestrians and other drivers of its autonomous status.

The exterior also features holographic rear tail lamps and a B-pillar-less 4-door body structure with reverse-opening rear doors for easy interior access. To emphasize its Japanese character, a traditional Japanese Asanoha geometric graphic pattern has been applied in gold over the IMs concept’s smoked glass roof surface. The pattern is used throughout the vehicle, including on the wheels and inside the cabin.

The exterior is finished with a special “liquid metal” paint that is meant to suggest an imaginary mineral on the moon. The qualities of this color, inspired by the Japanese kimono, enhance the IMs concept’s unique and beautiful sculptural form in a subtle way, with shifts in gradation.




