Nissan IMQ Concept official details
12 March 2019 18:23:01
|
Mitsubishi is not the only member of the Alliance who launched a concept during this year Geneva Motor Show. His Japanese brother Nissan was there too with the IMQ concept, an advanced technology and design showcase that signals the direction of the next generation of crossovers.
At the heart of the IMQ is the next generation of e-POWER, a 100% electric motor drive system that delivers instant, linear acceleration. It has been further developed from the e-POWER technology currently available in the best-selling Nissan Note and Serena models in Japan. In the IMQ, it delivers a total output of 250 kilowatts and 700 Nm of torque.
This high output is channeled through a new multi-motor all-wheel-drive system, delivering precise and independent control of each wheel. The combination of e-POWER and AWD is ideal for low-grip conditions, such as the snowy alpine roads outside Geneva.
The IMQ offers additional insights into Nissan's technology vision. It's equipped with an advanced prototype version of Nissan's ProPILOT driving assistance system which can offer enhanced autonomous driving capability. The model also features Nissan's Invisible-to-Visible technology, unveiled in January 2019 at the CES trade show.
The IMQ's dimensions place it at the center of the European C-crossover segment. It demonstrates a clean and effortless design, with the exterior and interior merging as one.
The IMQ marks a bold new direction in Nissan's design language. It builds on the Nissan badge, integrated into the V-motion grille, which has been given a deliberately more subtle execution. The grille blends vertically into the hood and horizontally with the front bumper to create strong corners at the outer edges. The hood features striking chrome-edged cuts as the fender rises from the wheel arches and tucks under the central section.
The exterior is completed by 22-inch alloy wheels with bespoke Bridgestone Connect tires. These "smart" tires communicate information to the driver via the graphical user interface. Data transmitted includes tire load, pressure, temperature, grip level, wear and tire health.
Everything about the IMQ's interior is focused on the driver. This is demonstrated by the graphical user interface, dominated by an 840-millimeter screen embedded in the instrument panel. It's completely black - like a smartphone - when powered down, but when powered up, it comes to life to provide e-POWER status and other vehicle information. Further use of the black lamellas is always visible behind the screen.
The IMQ is equipped with Nissan's Invisible-to-Visible (I2V) technology, a 3-D interface where the "real world" converges with the virtual world. Developed by Nissan, I2V helps vehicle occupants see what may otherwise be invisible, adding confidence and excitement to the driving experience.
The opportunity to "see the invisible" is made possible with Nissan's Omni-Sensing technology which connects the IMQ to real-world sensing information inside and outside the vehicle's cabin, combined with information from the virtual world, displayed before the driver and passenger for a rich mixed-reality experience.
Nissan IMQ Concept official details Photos (1 photos)
