Nissan has confirmed - we will see a production version of the mighty GT-R50 concept

8 December 2018 17:11:09
Nissan has confirmed the production design of the mighty and unique Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign. More than that, the Japanese car manufacturer announed us that the order books are open and only 50 lucky bastards will get their hands on this special car.
According to Nissan, the car's exterior is virtually unchanged from the prototype first shown in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. If you are going to place an order for the Nissan GT-R50 you'll have to check if you account has at least 999,000 euros without taxes.
While the prototype vehicle was finished in a special gray with gold accents, customers will be able to specify their preferred color combinations for the production version. Nissan also prepares some special interior colors and packages.
"The reaction from Nissan fans around the world – and potential customers of the GT-R50 – has greatly exceeded our expectations. These 50 cars, which celebrate 50 years of the GT-R as well as 50 years of Italdesign, will be rolling tributes to Nissan’s engineering leadership and rich sports car heritage for a long time to come”, said Bob Laishley, global sports car program director at Nissan.
