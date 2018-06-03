Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 has air con and costs more than half a million USD
3 June 2018 06:13:05
Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 has been with us since 2015, but now, the Japanese car manufacturer has a big surprise for us: the 2018 version. Learning from all the race data that was gathered in all these years, the new GT3 race model comes with an optimized weight distribution and a lower center of gravity.
The car comes with new engine mounts which are 150 mm lower. Also, the front and the rear suspensions are coming with an improved design. Last, but not least, the Japanese car manufacturer is offering for the GT-R Nismo GT3 an air conditioning system.
"To develop the 2018 model Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3, Nismo, as the official sporting arm of Nissan, has made full use of the advanced technology and expertise we have gained through our vast experience in racing, and this car is built to be competitive in GT3 racing around the world", said Takao Katagiri, CEO of Nismo.
Under the hood, the Nismo GT3 has a V6 3.8 liter biturbo engine which can deliver 550 horsepower. The unit resources are sent to all the wheels via a six speed sequential transmission. THe price? About 550,000 USD.
