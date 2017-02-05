NIssan GT-R draws the worlds largest country map
5 February 2017 17:44:46
In a tribute to its Indian public, Nissan decided to create a stunt that will long be remembered.
Starring the legendary Nissan GTR sports car, the company is set to enter the Limca Book of Records, the Indian equivalent of Guinness Book of World Records, for the world’s largestever outline of a country map. This was achieved by a Nissan GTR which carved out the approximate map of India spanning three sq. km. on the dry surface of Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan.
Nissan chose Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan as the location for the record attempt for its level and dry lakebed surface, stunning vistas, and soil which is soft enough to leave a deep impression to be captured by camera drones high above.
At the helm of the red GTR was professional rally driver Rahul Kanthraj, who piloted the car to achieve the record.
To ensure accuracy, the map was created by plotting the coordinates on a GPS device and multiple laps were done to approximate the actual map. The exciting results were captured on video with drones and onboard cameras.
The dimensions of the map were about 3km in length and 2.8km in width with a total outline periphery of 14.7km. Officials from the Limca Book of Records were on site to validate the process. Once certified, this unique record will be included in the 2018 edition of the book expected to be published in June 2018.
The Limca Book of Records is a compilation of records that is published annually in India documenting human and natural world records. It is published annually in three languages: English, Hindi and Malayalam.
