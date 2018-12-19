Nissan GT-R dedicated to Naomi Osaka
19 December 2018 18:02:43
We already know that Nissan choose the famous tennis player Naomi Osaka to be its brand ambassador. Naomi is one of the best tennis players in the world, so Nissan wants to get some popularity out of this. So the Japanese manufacturer announced it will create a special car.
Nissan will start taking orders Dec. 20 for a special-edition Nissan GT-R launched to commemorate the company's partnership.
Nissan plans to build up to 50 of the cars, with tailored specifications based on the Nissan GT-R Premium edition grade. The model will come with three body color options including Midnight Opal, Brilliant White Pearl and Meteor Flake Black Pearl.
Osaka, who joined Nissan as a brand ambassador shortly after becoming the first Japanese tennis player to win a women's singles Grand Slam championship in September, helped match the color schemes for the special-edition GT-R. Three new color schemes have been developed for the commemorative model, and they can be combined with any of the body colors.
The car comes with LED high-mount stop lights on the dry carbon rear spoiler and a golden model-number plate in the engine room.
Pricing for the car, to be sold in Japan only, will be announced next month.
Related Specs
1973 Nissan Fairlady 240ZG GTS-IIEngine: LY28 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 314 nm / 231.6 ft lbs @ 6400 rpm
2008 Nissan GT-REngine: VR38DETT6 Alloy 60 Degree V6, Power: 352.7 kw / 473 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 588.42 nm / 434 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
1990 Nissan Pulsar GTi-REngine: Inline-4, Power: 169.3 kw / 227 bhp, Torque: 284 nm / 209.5 ft lbs
1998 Nissan R390 GT1Engine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 410.1 kw / 549.9 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 637.2 nm / 470.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
