Nissan GT-R dedicated to Naomi Osaka

We already know that Nissan choose the famous tennis player Naomi Osaka to be its brand ambassador. Naomi is one of the best tennis players in the world, so Nissan wants to get some popularity out of this. So the Japanese manufacturer announced it will create a special car.





Nissan will start taking orders Dec. 20 for a special-edition Nissan GT-R launched to commemorate the company's partnership.





Nissan plans to build up to 50 of the cars, with tailored specifications based on the Nissan GT-R Premium edition grade. The model will come with three body color options including Midnight Opal, Brilliant White Pearl and Meteor Flake Black Pearl.





Osaka, who joined Nissan as a brand ambassador shortly after becoming the first Japanese tennis player to win a women's singles Grand Slam championship in September, helped match the color schemes for the special-edition GT-R. Three new color schemes have been developed for the commemorative model, and they can be combined with any of the body colors.





The car comes with LED high-mount stop lights on the dry carbon rear spoiler and a golden model-number plate in the engine room.





Pricing for the car, to be sold in Japan only, will be announced next month.

