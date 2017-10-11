Nissan GT-R/C supercar driven with a remote control
11 October 2017 16:54:28
Nissan has a long history when it comes to encourage gamers around the world. The Japanese brand used to select its future pilots from competitions that were addressed to gamers. Luca Ordonez is one important example.
To continue is madness and to celebrate the release of Gran Turismo Sport, a game that Nissan is involved for the past 20 years, the Japanese brand has created the ultimate remote-control car for gamers: the Nissan GT-R /C.
The one-off project car was extensively modified to be driven entirely by a DualShock controller. Gran Turismo Sport will be released in the U.S. on October 17, in Europe and Australia on October 18, and in Japan on October 19.
The GT-R/C was put through its paces by NISMO athlete and GT Academy winner Jann Mardenborough around Silverstone's famous National Circuit. Mardenborough controlled the GT-R /C from the cockpit of a helicopter. On Mardenborough's fastest lap (1:17:47), the GT-R /C averaged 76 mph/122 kph and reached a top speed of 131 mph/211 kph.
The GT-R /C is fitted with four robots that operate the steering, transmission, brakes and throttle. Six computers mounted in the rear of the car update the controls at up to 100 times a second.
The unmodified DualShock connects to a micro-computer that interprets the joystick and button signals and transmits them to the GT-R /C's onboard systems. The wireless operation has a primary control range of one kilometer.
To help Mardenborough judge the vehicle's speed through the corners, a Racelogic VBOX Motorsport sensor was installed to relay speed data to a LCD display in the helicopter cockpit.
The GT-R /C is also fitted with two independent safety systems, operating on different radio frequencies, which allow two additional operators to apply full ABS braking and cut the engine in the event of the main operator losing control of the vehicle.
SsangYong Rexton 4x4 UK pricing announced

The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...
Aston Martin Project Neptune is a submersible vehicle

We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver

Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans

Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months

After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car

Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama

Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures

BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car

Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
