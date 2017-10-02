Nissan e-NV200 electric van officially unveiled

Nissan continues to develop its presence in the electric cars segment with the launch of a new and improved e-NV200 van. The new 2018 version was officially introduced and now promises to offer improved efficiency.





The new 40kWh battery for the 100% electric e-NV200 offers a 60% extended range of up to 280km (174miles) NEDC. And, with no increase in size of the battery itself, customers will face no compromise in either load space or payload. The car can help make 100% electric last miles delivery achievable for businesses and professional drivers everywhere, with customers now able to drive more than 100 km (62 miles) further on a single charge.





Gareth Dunsmore, Electric Vehicle Director, Nissan Europe, said: ‘With its longer range and excellent cargo capacity, the new e-NV200 is the perfect last mile delivery solution for urban deliveries and collections. Given the huge impact that business deliveries/collections and professional drivers have on air quality and traffic congestion, especially in city centres, helping cut the level of CO2 emissions they create is a vital part of creating a more sustainable future.’





The new e-NV200 equipped with upgraded 40kWh battery will be available to order before the end of 2017.

















