Nissan Design Europe celebrates 15 years
26 January 2018 18:16:21
In order to perform in Europe and be regarded as an European brand, nissan had to open new departments on the Old Continent. Including a design studio, capable of designing cars for Europeans. So Nissan Design Europe already celebrates 15 years at its current home.
The studio officially opened its doors for business on January 25, 2003 in the Paddington area of London. It followed an extensive renovation program that transformed a disused and graffiti-covered transport depot – officially called The Rotunda – into an urban design space.
Known internally as NDE, for a decade and a half it has been at the heart of Nissan's success in Europe – particularly on crossovers. The original Nissan Qashqai concept (2003) began life on the drawing boards of NDE, as have all the production versions that followed.
NDE has also been the driving force behind the Qashqai's baby brother, the Nissan Juke. The first hints of its muscular stance appeared on the Qazana concept (2009).
A European design studio for Infiniti, Nissan's premium brand, opened on site in 2014.
