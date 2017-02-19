Nissan created the Micra for its tallest clients
19 February 2017 17:18:15
|Tweet
Usually, tall people don't buy mini cars because they don't have enough space. Even if they like the car. So Nissan decided to offer everyone a small car that can fit anyone: the new generation Micra. And they even made some studies to support their decision.
Europeans are getting taller, with the Netherlands and the Scandinavian countries now officially among the biggest in the world. The average Dutch man today is 182.5 cm – exactly six feet tall. But not everyone is so ‘elevated’, as an average woman from Greece is only 160cm.
Such diversity presented a challenge to Nissan engineers developing the new Micra. Not only did they have to create a comfortable interior, but also allow them to fit in a supermini with an exterior length of only 3,999 mm.
Lee Griggs, Senior Engineer for Human Engineering, NTCE, explained: “It’s a very simple idea. We select NTCE colleagues of various sizes and take 40 different measurements from each of them, recording everything from height and sitting eye position to arm and leg length.”
Lee added: “It means we always have at least 200 real people we can call on at short notice to validate our latest ideas or changes. Of course, we have internal standards to work to, but real-world human feedback is every bit as vital.”
With the tallest NTCE employee being 200 cm (6 ft 7 ins) and the smallest being 152 cm (4 ft 11 ins), it’s a wide-ranging line-up that proved useful in creating the Micra’s interior.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Nissan Forum ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...