Nissan celebrates 30 years since developing cars in Europe

Before being a beloved brand in Europe, nissan had to conquer the locals hearts. So it decided to come close to their needs with its engineers. This week Nissan Technical Centre Europe (NTCE) - Nissan’s European R&D centre - will celebrate 30 years of engineering excellence.





NTCE has been responsible for launching 32 models in Europe in its lifetime, including the Nissan Qashqai, which was designed and tested across its R&D sites in Europe.





NTCE has most recently been integral in bringing the new all-electric Nissan LEAF to market; from implementing the European customer requirements through to launching the European production at Nissan’s UK manufacturing plant (NMUK) earlier this year. Since its launch in autumn last year, orders for the LEAF have exceeded 35,000, making it the fastest-selling electric vehicle in Europe.





NTCE’s operations have also geographically expanded, with facilities now in the UK, Spain, Germany, Belgium & Russia.









