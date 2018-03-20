Home » News » Nissan » Nissan Canton factory celebrates 4 million car produced

Nissan Canton factory celebrates 4 million car produced

20 March 2018 09:26:15

Nissan is producing cars in the United States for a long time. The Japanese manufacturer wants to offer its US clients US-made cars, in order to fulfil their request.

After a long journey, Nissan celebrates another milestone. The Japanese manufacturer celebrates production of 4 million vehicles at its Canton assembly plant, and announces the addition of a second shift that will create or retain 250 hourly jobs to support increasing demand for NV Commercial Vans. Today's announcement came as the plant approaches the 15th anniversary of bringing vehicle manufacturing to Mississippi.

To commemorate the celebration, Nissan presented the vehicle – a 2018 NV Cargo – to Our Daily Bread Ministries, a local nonprofit organization with a mission to bring awareness to healthy eating and aid in hunger relief in the community.
Nissan has grown the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant from a regional manufacturing facility to a global one, investing $3.4 billion in the facility since its opening in 2003. Nissan employs 6,400 at the Canton plant, with more than 1,500 jobs added since 2013. With an annual capacity of 450,000 vehicles, the plant currently builds the Nissan Altima, Murano, TITAN and TITAN XD, Frontier, NV Cargo Van and NV Passenger Van.




