Nissan Canton factory celebrates 4 million car produced
20 March 2018 09:26:15
|Tweet
Nissan is producing cars in the United States for a long time. The Japanese manufacturer wants to offer its US clients US-made cars, in order to fulfil their request.
After a long journey, Nissan celebrates another milestone. The Japanese manufacturer celebrates production of 4 million vehicles at its Canton assembly plant, and announces the addition of a second shift that will create or retain 250 hourly jobs to support increasing demand for NV Commercial Vans. Today's announcement came as the plant approaches the 15th anniversary of bringing vehicle manufacturing to Mississippi.
To commemorate the celebration, Nissan presented the vehicle – a 2018 NV Cargo – to Our Daily Bread Ministries, a local nonprofit organization with a mission to bring awareness to healthy eating and aid in hunger relief in the community.
Nissan has grown the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant from a regional manufacturing facility to a global one, investing $3.4 billion in the facility since its opening in 2003. Nissan employs 6,400 at the Canton plant, with more than 1,500 jobs added since 2013. With an annual capacity of 450,000 vehicles, the plant currently builds the Nissan Altima, Murano, TITAN and TITAN XD, Frontier, NV Cargo Van and NV Passenger Van.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volkswagen Atlas five-seat version to be built in Chattanooga
Nissan Canton factory celebrates 4 million car produced
Ford Mustang Need for Green paint available
-
Ford details its future US strategy
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Volkswagen Golf receives a new micro-hybrid petrol engine
Related Specs
1973 Nissan Fairlady 240ZG GTS-IIEngine: LY28 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 314 nm / 231.6 ft lbs @ 6400 rpm
1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1985 Nissan Mid4 ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 277.0 nm / 204.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1987 Nissan Mid4 Type II ConceptEngine: VG30DETT V6, Power: 246.1 kw / 330 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 382 nm / 281.7 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Various News
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
Motorsports
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...