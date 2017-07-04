Nissan Bladeglider celebrates 70 years since the first electric vehicle
4 July 2017 18:32:42
Most of current manufacturers are developing mass production vehicles, but the idea of a vehicle with zero emissions dates way back. 70 years ago to be more precise, for the Nissan brand.
Exactly 70 years after the debut of its first electric vehicle (EV), Nissan’s most advanced EV ever, the Nissan BladeGlider sports car, has taken centre stage at Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Nissan’s EV success story began in 1947 – exactly 70 years ago – with the launch of the Tama. This pioneering four-seater EV was available as a passenger car and a van, and offered customers a range of 65km on a full charge. It was initially developed by the Tokyo Electro Automobile, which later became part of Nissan.
Since the debut of the Tama in 1947, Nissan has established a rich heritage in zero-emission technology as the world leader in EVs. It pioneered the EV revolution with the launch of world’s first mass-market 100% electric passenger car, the Nissan Leaf, in 2010. The new second-generation Leaf will make its world premiere on 6 September.
The BladeGlider was created to demonstrate the potential of a pure electric powertrain to satisfy the dynamic and performance needs of sports car enthusiasts. It has been developed by Nissan in association with its technical partner for the project, UK-based Williams Advanced Engineering.
This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
