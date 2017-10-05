Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car

Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles.





Available later this month, a new skill for Amazon Alexa (powered by NissanConnectSM Services) will allow some Nissan owners a new way to interact with their vehicles.





There are now over 25,000 Alexa skills, and Nissan's connected car skill will be one of the newest. Riding on the popularity of Alexa, Nissan uses already-available features within NissanConnect Services to enable the new skill on some of its new and existing vehicles.





Later this month, users will be able to find and use the new skill, called "NissanConnect Services," free of charge under the connected car category within the Amazon Skills Store.





It will be available on certain model year 2016, 2017, 2017.5 and 2018 Nissan vehicles equipped with NissanConnect Services telematics. Amazon's Alexa integration will require owners to have an active subscription to NissanConnect Services and a valid Nissan Owner Portal account, although the NissanConnect Services app does not need to be running to use the service.





Nissan plans to expand the technology to other models in the future, including the new 2018 Nissan LEAF through NissanConnect EV and Services. Additionally, model year 2011 – 2017 LEAF owners will be able to check battery status, manage remote charging and cool down or warm up the vehicle's interior using the new skill through the NissanConnect EV and Services Skill.









