Nissan Altima Edition One: orders are open

Nissan is selling lots of volume cars, but once in a while is ticking the right boxes for those who look exclusive cars. This time it managed to do that with the new Altima Edition One.





Nissan announced that reservations open June 15 for the Altima Edition ONE, a limited production launch edition of the all-new 2019 Nissan Altima sedan, along with all other 2019 Altima models. The sixth generation of Nissan's best-selling sedan goes on sale this fall at Nissan dealers nationwide.

The Edition ONE features exclusive 19-inch dark gray aluminum-alloy wheels, rear spoiler, external ground lighting, illuminated kick plates and Edition ONE badging and floormats. In addition, buyers have access to the new Edition ONE Nissan Concierge, an exclusive premium service that features 24/7 live assistant access (dinner reservations, event ticket purchases, etc.) that can be reached in-vehicle or through compatible smart phone, smart watch or smart speaker apps.





The Edition ONE is based on the top-of-the-line Altima Platinum VC-Turbo, which includes leather-appointed seating, Bose premium audio system, moonroof, the advanced variable compression turbocharged engine and ProPILOT Assist, an advanced single-lane "hands-on" driving assistance technology. It will be available in just three exterior colors – Scarlet Ember, Pearl White and Super Black.





The Edition ONE reservation program also offers participants a choice of premium gift selections1 (redeemable seven days after vehicle purchase) – including a choice of an Amazon Echo Show plus Amazon Prime membership, a Bose Soundlink Revolve+ plus an Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Prime membership, or a Series 3 Apple Watch.









