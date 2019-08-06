Home » News » Miscellaneous » NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle launched
NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle launched
6 August 2019 18:10:12
NIO is a Chinese manufacturer who focuses on electric cars and not only. It now joint-ventured with Razer, a world renowned brand for gamers.
As the first project in this partnership, the NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle will make its debut at 2019 ChinaJoy at the Razer booth. Sales will begin today for the exclusive 88 custom units of this vehicle that fuses the outstanding performance of the NIO ES6 and the emblematic Razer color palette. During the exhibition, the NIO ES6 will also be the official car of the Razer eSports team.
The NIO ES6 inherits the design language of the NIO family of vehicles, with a stylish, sporty exterior and luxurious, high-tech interior. The NIO ES6 Night Explorer Edition Vehicle is built on the NIO ES6 Performance Edition, equipping NIO Pilot, NOMI Mate, enhanced displays and other high-tech appointments. These familiar NIO markers are complemented by an exclusive Razer design package that includes the classic Razer logo and trim, carbon fiber decals, green calipers, a custom rear emblem and design package. The starting price of the NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle is 467,800 yuan.
The two companies will explore integrating Razer Chroma and Hue Lights and THX Spatial Audio with existing automotive technologies, bringing better quality and driving experiences to the discerning customer base of gamers through immersive ambient lighting effects and innovatively enhanced in-vehicle audio. NIO and Razer are devoted to creating a car dedicated to the influx of eSports players and enthusiasts.
The NIO ES6 Performance Edition has a maximum output of 544 hp, acceleration of 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds and braking distance of 33.9 meters from 100-0km/h.
NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition Vehicle launched
