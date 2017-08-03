Next Nissan Leaf will be more aerodynamic
3 August 2017 18:19:59
The most popular electric car in the world is about to have a replacement. The second generation Nissan Leaf is on course and is in the final phase of development.
The new Nissan Leaf will feature improved aerodynamic design that makes it even more efficient, allowing drivers to travel farther on a single charge. Aerodynamics is key to how efficiently an electric car moves. Less drag and better stability enable the vehicle to drive longer distances before having to recharge.
The redesigned next-generation Nissan Leaf is lower to the ground, helping it realize zero lift for better stability at high speeds. Other new design features significantly stabilize the car when hit by strong crosswinds.
Inspired by airplane wings, Nissan engineers recreated the ideal shape for the new Leaf, enabling a symmetric air flow that helps it slice through the air for a smoother, more efficient journey.
Nissan established itself as a pioneer in the EV movement by launching the Leaf, the world's first mass-market electric vehicle. Today, the Nissan Leaf is the world's best-selling electric vehicle with more than 277,000 units sold.
