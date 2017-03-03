Next McLaren Super Series supercar detailed
3 March 2017 12:05:03
McLaren will unveil the successor of the current 650S supercar during this year Geneva Motor Show. The UK manufacturer already teased us with some info about the features of the new car. He even announced the stopping power of the car.
Now its time to find about the interior and the technology we will find inside the supercar.
The McLaren Driver Interface will be complemented in the second-generation Super Series by switches machined from aluminium and the finest leather upholstery and trim.
In Full Display Mode, the default on vehicle unlocking as part of the ‘welcome’ sequence, the Folding Driver Display provides a comprehensive range of information on an upright TFT screen, the display format changing according to a driver’s choice of Comfort, Sport, or Track driving modes.
Slim Display Mode, either selected manually at the touch of a button or automatically deployed when linked to active dynamics functionality, sees the driver display slide down to show only essential information in a strip. This is the ideal condition for drivers wanting the minimum of distraction, either when on a track or for those who prefer simplicity of visual information.
The 8-inch Central Infotainment Screen comprises the other element of McLaren’s advanced new integrated approach to sharing information. The driver’s portal to the infotainment system of the second-generation McLaren Super Series, the screen will run multiple applications simultaneously on a vertical touchscreen carousel providing control of audio, media, navigation and other convenience features, as well as having several quick-access keys.
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
