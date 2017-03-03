Next McLaren Super Series supercar detailed

McLaren will unveil the successor of the current 650S supercar during this year Geneva Motor Show. The UK manufacturer already teased us with some info about the features of the new car. He even announced the stopping power of the car.





Now its time to find about the interior and the technology we will find inside the supercar.





The McLaren Driver Interface will be complemented in the second-generation Super Series by switches machined from aluminium and the finest leather upholstery and trim.





In Full Display Mode, the default on vehicle unlocking as part of the ‘welcome’ sequence, the Folding Driver Display provides a comprehensive range of information on an upright TFT screen, the display format changing according to a driver’s choice of Comfort, Sport, or Track driving modes.





Slim Display Mode, either selected manually at the touch of a button or automatically deployed when linked to active dynamics functionality, sees the driver display slide down to show only essential information in a strip. This is the ideal condition for drivers wanting the minimum of distraction, either when on a track or for those who prefer simplicity of visual information.





The 8-inch Central Infotainment Screen comprises the other element of McLaren’s advanced new integrated approach to sharing information. The driver’s portal to the infotainment system of the second-generation McLaren Super Series, the screen will run multiple applications simultaneously on a vertical touchscreen carousel providing control of audio, media, navigation and other convenience features, as well as having several quick-access keys.









