Next generation Volkswagen Beetle could be revived as a four door electric vehicle

2 July 2018 15:52:36

As you already know, the current Volkswagen Beetle is based on the old Volkswagen Golf 6 platform. But the German car manufacturer is working on the Golf 8 architecture and this could become a start-up for a next generation Beetle. 

According to a report, Volkswagen is looking for an all-electric Beetle with four doors. Both Volkswagen Head Herbert Diess and Volkswagen Design boss Kalus Bischoff are hinting that a Beetle EV could happen. 

“Our duty is to get the volume models under way. These cars have super-complicated technology and if you do too much, it’s an overload. Then we [can] move into more exotic cars and the field of emotion”, said Kalus Bischoff to Autocar. 

If a Beetle EV will get the green light, there is a big possibility that it will be based on the smart MEB architecture. 

“If you look at MEB, the shortest wheelbase is the ID hatchback. If you took that and did the Beetle on it, you have plenty of room so there’s no compromise in functionality any more. So it could be a very attractive car”, added Bischoff.

Source: Autocar

