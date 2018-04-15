Home » News » Renault » Next generation Renault Clio RS might pack the 1.8 liter engine from Megane RS
Next generation Renault Clio RS might pack the 1.8 liter engine from Megane RS
15 April 2018 05:15:16
The new generation Renault Clio is on the works. According to our sources, the model should arrive later this year during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. But now we have some roumors about the RS version of the small hatchback.
According to some voices, the car will get a new engine. Now the Clio RS uses a 1.6 liter turbo unit rated at 220 horsepower in the Trophy version. But the new generation might pack the 1.8 liter turbo unit that we recently saw on the Megane RS and also on the Alpine A110.
On the Megane RS, the unit does 280 horsepower, but on the next generation Clio RS, the engine will be detuned to produce at least 225 horsepower. This information was allegedly discolsed by Philippe Brunet, General Manager in charge of Powertrain Software and Calibration, during an interview with L'Automobile Magazine.
This is not the first time when Renault squeezes a Megane engine into a Clio bay. A few years ago we have seen the Clio RS 16 Concept (pictured) that used the former 2.0 liter petrol unit from the older Megane RS.
