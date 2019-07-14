Next generation Nissan Juke was teased ahead of September 3rd reveal
14 July 2019 13:19:50
|Tweet
Two years ago, Nissan decided to replace the Juke with the Kicks. This decision was made only in the US. But in other countries, the Juke continued to live a long and prosperous live.
Now, the guys from Nissan decided to show us their new Juke generation. Hold your horses cause you will be able to see only a teaser picture with the new model.
And we do get the chance to see a smal part of the grille and the headlights signature. That is all. According to our sources, the new Juke will ride on the same platform as the new Micra small hatchback.
Under the hood we will see some 1.0 and 1.3 liter petrol unit, but there are some voices who said that the new Juke will be available in a plug-in hybrid version. The 1.5 diesel engine and probably the 1.6 liter turbo petrol will continue to live on.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1984 Nissan 300ZXEngine: V6, Power: 165.5 kw / 221.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 268.5 nm / 198.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
2002 Nissan 350ZEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S ConceptEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2004 Nissan 350Z RoadsterEngine: V6N/AN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
General Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Rumors: BMW iX3 might have rear-wheel drive
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...