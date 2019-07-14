Next generation Nissan Juke was teased ahead of September 3rd reveal

Two years ago, Nissan decided to replace the Juke with the Kicks. This decision was made only in the US. But in other countries, the Juke continued to live a long and prosperous live.





Now, the guys from Nissan decided to show us their new Juke generation. Hold your horses cause you will be able to see only a teaser picture with the new model.





And we do get the chance to see a smal part of the grille and the headlights signature. That is all. According to our sources, the new Juke will ride on the same platform as the new Micra small hatchback.





Under the hood we will see some 1.0 and 1.3 liter petrol unit, but there are some voices who said that the new Juke will be available in a plug-in hybrid version. The 1.5 diesel engine and probably the 1.6 liter turbo petrol will continue to live on.

