Next-gen Dodge Charger and Challenger will feature the Maserati Ghibli architecture

Next-gen Dodge Charger and Challenger will feature the Maserati Ghibli architecture

19 September 2017 10:28:34

In February, FCA said that their next generations of its core models will feature the Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform. But today we have other news. According to our colleagues from Automotive News, Dodge will ditch this plan and will use the platform that will underpin the new Maserati Ghibli. 

Of course we are talking about the upcoming Challenger and Charger. But until we will see a new generation for these models, in 2019 we will get to know the refreshed versions. 

Dodge Journey will move to the Giorgio RWD platform for its new generation which is expected to hit the market in 2019. The car will be assembled in Italy and will feature some engines from the Stelvio. 

Also, the Journey will be available with five seats, and Durango will come with the seven passengers room. The Durango will be refreshed in less than two years.

Also in 2019, the Dodge Grand Caravan will feature an update in order to comply with all safety regulations. Viper and Dart won't be a part of the new Dodge brand.

Posted in Dodge, Various News

Source: Automotive News (reg)

