New Toyota Corolla enters production in the US

18 March 2019 18:53:08

Toyota steps into a new era with the launch of the new generation Corolla, its most sold car ever and the best sold car in the automotive history. Toyota’s all-new 2020 Corolla calls Mississippi home, as the car is going to be built also in the US.

The Toyota Corolla remains the world’s best-selling nameplate with more than 46 million vehicles sold globally since its introduction in 1966.

Plant President Sean Suggs praised his team’s success when the first Mississippi-built 12th-generation Corolla rolled off the line, showcasing its sleek new design to team members and community leaders.

Suggs also presented the town of Blue Springs with the first 11th-generation Corolla that rolled off the line at Toyota Mississippi on September 7, 2013. More than 2,000 people come together each day in Blue Springs to build the world’s most popular compact sedan for customers across the Americas and the Caribbean.
New Toyota Corolla enters production in the US Photos
 
For over 50 years, Corolla has been synonymous with dependability, fuel efficiency, safety and value. Now, thanks to the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform and Corolla’s wheels-to-roof transformation, stylish, connected, refined and exciting will be used to describe the all-new Corolla.
 
Toyota announced in April 2018 that it would invest $170 million in its Mississippi plant to build the 12th-generation Corolla using TNGA — the new way Toyota designs, engineers and produces its vehicles.




