New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept
1 August 2018 16:52:03
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new details about it.
Opel GT X Experimental is the name chosen by the German car manufacturer officials and it gives a preview of the future of the brand and upcoming models.
“We need to strictly follow our brand values in everything we do. This is valid from the idea right up to the development and implementation of new vehicles and it is a key element of our PACE! plan. The identity of our brand is our future. That is why I charged our design and engineering teams with visualising these values by means of a concept car", said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.
The car uses the Opel Compass (two prominent axes that insect the brand emblem) and the new item called Vizor (the headlights, daytime running lights, the cameras and sensors of the assistance systems, along with the Blitz are framed by a this unique design element).
The new Opel GT X Experimental will be officially unveiled during this year.
