New teasers for the upcoming 2020 Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen is working on the latest details ahead of the international unveil of the all-new Golf model. The new Volkswagen Golf will be unveiled in October and the German car manufacturer decided to give its fans a reason to stay: a new teaser video with the upcoming model.





Until now we do know that the new generation Volkswagen Golf will come with slightly exterior modifications and fans should expect an evolution not a revolution in terms of design. This seems to be the same pattern used by Volkswagen in the Golf line-up since 2000.



Inside the cabin there will be some important changes. Customers will see a digital instrument panel matted to a big screen which will run the new infotainment system. Also, there will be new materials and new safety systems. Another important fact will be the Level 2+ autonomous driving technologies.





Under the hood, the new Golf will come with diesel and petrol units. Customers will be able to buy a plug-in hybrid model which will be offered in two versions. One will deliver 204 horsepower and the second one will have 245 horsepower.









